Alex Verdugo -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 60 of 88 games this year (68.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (34.1%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (8.0%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (9.1%).

In 51.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .317 AVG .224 .392 OBP .297 .519 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 27/19 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 2

