Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Justin Turner (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .286 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 36th in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 68 of 95 games this season (71.6%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (33.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.2% of his games this year, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.306
|AVG
|.262
|.362
|OBP
|.345
|.469
|SLG
|.488
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|30
|32/14
|K/BB
|34/21
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
