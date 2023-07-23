MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, July 23
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Texas Rangers.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (44-54) play the San Diego Padres (48-51)
The Padres will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-237
|+194
|8.5
The New York Yankees (52-47) face the Kansas City Royals (28-72)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 15 HR, 41 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.250 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-200
|+169
|9
The Washington Nationals (40-58) take on the San Francisco Giants (54-45)
The Giants will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.276 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-104
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) host the Baltimore Orioles (60-38)
The Orioles will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+116
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (49-49) host the Philadelphia Phillies (52-46)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.292 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.305 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+124
|8.5
The Miami Marlins (53-47) play host to the Colorado Rockies (39-59)
The Rockies will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 47 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.255 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-260
|+215
|8
The Cincinnati Reds (54-46) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 52 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|11
The Minnesota Twins (52-48) play host to the Chicago White Sox (41-59)
The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+125
|8
The Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) play the Atlanta Braves (63-34)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-171
|+145
|9.5
The Chicago Cubs (47-51) host the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.286 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+124
|9
The Texas Rangers (58-41) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 60 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.331 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-102
|10
The Los Angeles Angels (50-49) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.257 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+107
|9
The Oakland Athletics (28-73) play host to the Houston Astros (55-44)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.302 AVG, 17 HR, 68 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-238
|+195
|8.5
The Seattle Mariners (50-48) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (54-45)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.245 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.272 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+113
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (52-47) host the New York Mets (46-52)
The Mets will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.226 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-147
|+128
|9
