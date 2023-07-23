The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Devers leads Boston with 93 hits, batting .259 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 14th in slugging.

In 62.4% of his 93 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 43 games this season (46.2%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (19.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (41 of 93), with two or more runs 13 times (14.0%).

Home Away 49 GP 44 .271 AVG .246 .344 OBP .308 .469 SLG .563 22 XBH 23 8 HR 15 36 RBI 37 33/20 K/BB 47/13 1 SB 1

