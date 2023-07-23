How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
The New York Mets and Francisco Alvarez take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox, on Sunday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in baseball with 110 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .434 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (498 total).
- The Red Sox rank seventh in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.296).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brennan Bernardino gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-0
|Away
|Joe Jacques
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|W 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ross Stripling
