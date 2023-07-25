The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Mets.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .257.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (21.1%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this year (44.7%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.1% of his games this season (16 of 38), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .293 AVG .213 .337 OBP .300 .533 SLG .492 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 17 RBI 10 25/4 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings