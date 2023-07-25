On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .317.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 50 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
  • He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (23 of 78), with more than one RBI seven times (9.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (26 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 38
.362 AVG .273
.424 OBP .309
.606 SLG .424
21 XBH 16
4 HR 2
22 RBI 12
30/14 K/BB 42/6
12 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves will send Morton (10-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
