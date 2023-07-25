Currently the New England Patriots are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the . On defense, it ranked eighth, giving up 322 yards per contest.

Last year the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In addition, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon compiled 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

