The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 95 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .262 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

In 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%) Devers has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).

He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.8% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42 of 94 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .277 AVG .246 .352 OBP .308 .487 SLG .563 23 XBH 23 9 HR 15 37 RBI 37 34/21 K/BB 47/13 1 SB 1

