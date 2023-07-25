Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (64-34) and Boston Red Sox (53-47) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (10-7, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Red Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (51%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 14 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (504 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule