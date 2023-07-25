Sun vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Wings (13-9), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center, will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Connecticut Sun (17-6). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Wings (-2.5)
|167.5
|-140
|+110
Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 12-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sun are 12-10-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 6-5.
- Connecticut has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- A total of nine out of the Wings' 21 games this season have hit the over.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.
