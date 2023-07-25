The Dallas Wings (13-9), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center, will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Connecticut Sun (17-6). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have put together a 12-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sun are 12-10-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 6-5.

Connecticut has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

A total of nine out of the Wings' 21 games this season have hit the over.

So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.