In the middle round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 8:00 AM ET, Canada will square off against Ireland.

Go to Fox Sports 1 to see Canada play Ireland.

How to Watch Canada vs. Ireland

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Perth, Australia

Venue: HBF Park

Canada Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Nigeria July 20 D 0-0 Away Ireland July 26 - Home Australia July 31 - Home

Canada's Recent Performance

Canada's most recent game was a 0-0 draw versus Nigeria, taking 15 shots and outshooting by seven.

Jordyn Huitema took three shots for goalless Canada in its match against .

Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Kailen Sheridan #1

Allysha Chapman #2

Kadeisha Buchanan #3

Shelina Zadorsky #4

Quinn #5

Deanne Rose #6

Julia Grosso #7

Jayde Riviere #8

Jordyn Huitema #9

Ashley Lawrence #10

Evelyne Viens #11

Christine Sinclair #12

Sophie Schmidt #13

Vanessa Gilles #14

Nichelle Prince #15

Gabrielle Carle #16

Jessie Fleming #17

Sabrina D'Angelo #18

Adriana Leon #19

Cloe Lacasse #20

Simi Awujo #21

Lysianne Proulx #22

Olivia Smith #23

Ireland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Australia July 20 L 1-0 Away Canada July 26 - Away Nigeria July 31 - Home

Ireland's Recent Performance

In its last action on July 20, Ireland fell to Australia 1-0, and was outshot 13 to seven.

Abbie Larkin had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.

Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster