Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .247 with 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).
- In 5.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in 15 games this year (27.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.273
|AVG
|.223
|.316
|OBP
|.237
|.443
|SLG
|.319
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|23/2
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (11-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 189 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
