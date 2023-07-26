Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Braves.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .316 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

Duran will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer during his last outings.

In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven home a run in 24 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .359 AVG .273 .423 OBP .309 .595 SLG .424 21 XBH 16 4 HR 2 23 RBI 12 31/14 K/BB 42/6 14 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings