Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 97 hits, batting .264 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Devers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (21.1%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Devers has had an RBI in 45 games this season (47.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (45.3%), including 13 multi-run games (13.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.280
|AVG
|.246
|.353
|OBP
|.308
|.485
|SLG
|.563
|23
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|38
|RBI
|37
|35/21
|K/BB
|47/13
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.