Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and Atlanta Braves (64-35) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.

Boston has a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (511 total, 5.1 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule