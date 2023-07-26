A pair of the league's best hitters will face off when the Atlanta Braves (64-35) and Boston Red Sox (54-47) play on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .328 batting average (third in league) for the Braves, while Masataka Yoshida ranks fourth, batting .320 for the Red Sox.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.

Bello is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year.

Bello is trying to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Brayan Bello vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .267 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 904 total hits and third in MLB action with 551 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.490) and are first in all of MLB with 187 home runs.

Bello has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (11-3) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.86), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.6).

