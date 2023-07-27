Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the New England Patriots are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New England Betting Insights
- New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.
- New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in ), and it ranked eighth defensively with 322 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.
- When underdogs, New England had only one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.
- The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.
Patriots Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- In addition, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.
- In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Chiefs.
- In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).
- On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the charge with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1600
