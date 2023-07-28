On Friday, Adam Duvall (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

In 62.5% of his games this season (25 of 40), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 17.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has an RBI in 18 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .293 AVG .213 .348 OBP .300 .549 SLG .492 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 10 28/6 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings