The Cleveland Guardians (52-51) aim to continue their three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago White Sox (41-63) on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (0-3) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.98 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (0-3, 4.06 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season, seeking his fourth win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing one inning of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing two hits.

He has an ERA of 2.98, a batting average against of .237 and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season.

Xzavion Curry vs. White Sox

The White Sox are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (24th in the league) with 115 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the White Sox three times this season, allowing them to go 5-for-18 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in 4 1/3 innings.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (0-3) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.

The 27-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.

Toussaint has put up three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his eight total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

