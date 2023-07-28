Play progresses at the Citi Open, with Hailey Baptiste in the round of 32 against Karolina Pliskova. Baptiste's odds are +8000 to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Baptiste at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Baptiste's Next Match

Baptiste will be in the Citi Open round of 32 after beating Peyton Stearns 7-6, 6-2, and now matches up against Pliskova on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:00 PM ET.

Baptiste Stats

Baptiste beat No. 59-ranked Stearns 7-6, 6-2 on Sunday to make the .

The 21-year-old Baptiste is 3-8 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

Baptiste is 0-6 on hard courts over the past year.

Baptiste, over the past year, has played 11 matches across all court surfaces, and 18.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Baptiste has played six matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 18.5 games per match while winning 32.4% of games.

Baptiste, over the past year, has won 58.2% of her service games and 19.6% of her return games.

Baptiste has been victorious in 51.3% of her service games on hard courts and 20.5% of her return games over the past year.

