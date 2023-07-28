Jennifer Brady has made the Citi Open round of 16 and will meet Madison Keys. Brady's odds are +2200 to take home the trophy from Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Brady at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Brady's Next Match

After her 6-2, 6-1 victory over Anhelina Kalinina on Tuesday, Brady will meet Keys in the round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2 at 8:30 PM ET.

Brady is listed at +190 to win her next match versus Keys.

Brady Stats

Brady defeated No. 28-ranked Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the .

Brady has not won any of her one tournament over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 1-0.

Brady is 1-0 on hard courts over the past year.

Brady has played 15 games per match in her one match over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Brady has played one match over the past 12 months, and 15 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Brady has been victorious in 75% of her return games and 85.7% of her service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Brady has won 85.7% of her games on serve and 75% on return.

