The field is getting smaller at the Citi Open, with Ugo Humbert in a quarterfinal against Grigor Dimitrov. Humbert is +1200 to win at Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park.

Humbert at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Humbert's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 (at 12:00 PM ET), Humbert will play Dimitrov, after beating Yosuke Watanuki 6-0, 6-2 in the previous round.

Humbert currently has odds of +145 to win his next match versus Dimitrov.

Humbert Stats

Humbert is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 99-ranked Watanuki in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Humbert has not won any of his 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 22-21.

Humbert is 16-12 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Humbert has played 24.9 games per match. He won 51.3% of them.

In his 28 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Humbert has averaged 24.3 games.

Humbert, over the past year, has won 78.1% of his service games and 22.3% of his return games.

Humbert has claimed 79.2% of his service games on hard courts and 23.4% of his return games over the past year.

