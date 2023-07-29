Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Giants.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .265 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Duvall will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 26 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven home a run in 18 games this year (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .293 AVG .231 .348 OBP .311 .549 SLG .523 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 18 RBI 10 28/6 K/BB 24/6 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings