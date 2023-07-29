On Saturday, Connor Wong (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .255 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Wong will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 during his last outings.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (6.8%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.3% of his games this year, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (43.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .296 AVG .211 .350 OBP .268 .480 SLG .333 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 41/8 K/BB 47/8 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings