Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .311 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

In 64.2% of his games this year (52 of 81), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 of 81 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .348 AVG .274 .412 OBP .310 .578 SLG .422 21 XBH 16 4 HR 2 23 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 43/6 14 SB 7

Giants Pitching Rankings