Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (56-48) and the Boston Red Sox (56-47) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (6-2) for the Red Sox and Ryan Walker (3-0) for the Giants.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 15-11 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 56.5% chance to win.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 519 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule