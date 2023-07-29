Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are ready for a matchup with Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Giants are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+120). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox have a perfect record of 4-0.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. In four consecutive games, Boston and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.8 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 29, or 53.7%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 15-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 101 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 26-24 21-15 35-31 39-35 17-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.