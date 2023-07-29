Justin Turner will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (56-47) on Saturday, July 29, when they clash with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (56-48) at Oracle Park at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox and Giants matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-130), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Justin Turner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 43 times and won 24, or 55.8%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (54.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Triston Casas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +3500 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.