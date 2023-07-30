The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .260 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 26 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .293 AVG .221 .348 OBP .299 .549 SLG .500 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 18 RBI 10 28/6 K/BB 25/6 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings