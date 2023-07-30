Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 22 against the Twins) he went 0-for-1.

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .303 with four doubles and four walks.

Reyes has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).

In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Reyes has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 .372 AVG .174 .378 OBP .269 .465 SLG .174 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings