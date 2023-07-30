Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (56-48) will visit LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (57-48) at Oracle Park on Sunday, July 30, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Red Sox (-125). The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs Scott Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.41 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 18-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (62.1% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (55.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 4th

