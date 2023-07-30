Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on July 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .274.
- Refsnyder has gotten at least one hit in 49.1% of his games this year (28 of 57), with at least two hits 11 times (19.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Refsnyder has had an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (29.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.286
|AVG
|.263
|.386
|OBP
|.398
|.357
|SLG
|.342
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|19/9
|K/BB
|17/15
|2
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.