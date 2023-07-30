The Connecticut Sun (18-6) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Minnesota Lynx (12-13) on Sunday, July 30 at Mohegan Sun Arena, with tip-off at 1:00 PM ET.

The Sun are coming off of an 88-83 victory over the Wings in their last game on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Napheesa Collier Out Right Ankle 21.8 7.9 2.5 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads her team in both rebounds (9.6) and assists (8) per game, and also puts up 14.5 points. Defensively, she delivers 1.8 steals (second in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner averages a team-leading 18.8 points per game. She is also posting 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in WNBA).

Tiffany Hayes puts up 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Brionna Jones averages 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Natisha Hiedeman posts 8.7 points, 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 39% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -11.5 160.5

Favorite Spread Total Sun -11.5 160.5

