Rafael Devers -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 99 hits, batting .258 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 10th in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 of 99 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .279 AVG .235 .351 OBP .298 .495 SLG .536 24 XBH 24 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 49/14 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings