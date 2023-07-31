Monday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (54-51) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (56-49) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (9-8, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta (7-5, 4.11 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (53.7%) in those contests.

This year, Boston has won 21 of 33 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (524 total).

The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule