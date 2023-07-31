How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Nick Pivetta will start for the Boston Red Sox in the first of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .435 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 524 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.291 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Pivetta (7-5) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Pivetta has nine starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3.2 innings per outing.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|W 7-1
|Home
|John Schreiber
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Ryan Walker
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Scott Alexander
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Chris Bassitt
