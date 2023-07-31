In the series opener on Monday, July 31, George Kirby will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (54-51) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (56-49), who will counter with Nick Pivetta. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Red Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-130). The contest's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.49 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (7-5, 4.11 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 67 times and won 36, or 53.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 29-24 (54.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 29, or 53.7%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 21 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

