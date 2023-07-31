On Monday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .163 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Chang has had a hit in 11 of 30 games this year (36.7%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.7%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Chang has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored a run in 11 of 30 games so far this season.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .182 AVG .143 .250 OBP .163 .409 SLG .310 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings