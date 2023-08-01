After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is batting .260 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • Duvall has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.5%).
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (18.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duvall has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (43.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 21
.293 AVG .222
.348 OBP .305
.549 SLG .528
12 XBH 12
4 HR 5
18 RBI 11
28/6 K/BB 25/7
1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
