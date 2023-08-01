The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .272.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 85th in slugging.

Verdugo is batting .222 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 64 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 93), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.1% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .311 AVG .229 .384 OBP .300 .508 SLG .330 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 29/19 K/BB 31/17 2 SB 2

