On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 31 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .314.

Duran is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), with at least two hits 25 times (29.8%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Duran has driven home a run in 24 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 35.7% of his games this year (30 of 84), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .348 AVG .283 .412 OBP .320 .578 SLG .434 21 XBH 18 4 HR 2 23 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 45/7 14 SB 9

Mariners Pitching Rankings