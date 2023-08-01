Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Pablo Reyes (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .296 with four doubles and four walks.
- In 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.
- In five games this season (20.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.372
|AVG
|.179
|.378
|OBP
|.258
|.465
|SLG
|.179
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.