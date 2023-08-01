Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After batting .308 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mariners.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 102 hits, batting .264 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 100 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (21.0%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers has had an RBI in 46 games this year (46.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (44.0%), including 13 multi-run games (13.0%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.279
|AVG
|.246
|.351
|OBP
|.307
|.495
|SLG
|.541
|24
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|37
|35/21
|K/BB
|50/14
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
