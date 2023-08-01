Reese McGuire is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 21, when he went 0-for-1 against the Twins.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .267 with nine doubles and seven walks.
  • In 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this year.
  • McGuire has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 20.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.286 AVG .245
.298 OBP .327
.393 SLG .306
6 XBH 3
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
14/1 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
