On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (18-7). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-10.5) 162.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-11.5) 162.5 -750 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-11.5) 161.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.
  • The Lynx have put together a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).
  • In the Sun's 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • So far this year, 14 out of the Lynx's 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.