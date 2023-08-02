On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 16 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .245.

In 32 of 58 games this year (55.2%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.2%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arroyo has an RBI in 16 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .273 AVG .221 .316 OBP .234 .443 SLG .317 11 XBH 8 2 HR 1 14 RBI 10 20/5 K/BB 25/2 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings