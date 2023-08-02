Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (55-52) and the Boston Red Sox (57-50) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 2.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (9-5) for the Mariners and Kutter Crawford (5-5) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has been victorious 23 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (532 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule