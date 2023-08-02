Kutter Crawford gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 120 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 532.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.290 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Crawford (5-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Crawford has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Alec Marsh 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.