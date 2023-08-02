Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .912 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .257.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 31st in slugging.
- Casas has had a hit in 53 of 93 games this year (57.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 93), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (29.0%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.9% of his games this season (39 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|49
|.270
|AVG
|.245
|.399
|OBP
|.320
|.467
|SLG
|.497
|15
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|39/30
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.83), seventh in WHIP (1.059), and 30th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
